DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell -3.96% so far this year. What now?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.00. The company report on January 28, 2022 that DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock has also gained 7.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBRG stock has inclined by 2.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.27% and lost -3.96% year-on date.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $4.10 billion, with 566.81 million shares outstanding and 494.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 3554411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.58.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,289 million, or 86.20% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,610,879, which is approximately 0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,967,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.11 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $184.21 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 37,717,707 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 37,525,836 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 354,174,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,417,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,008,036 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,978,832 shares during the same period.