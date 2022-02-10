Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is 8.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Dell Technologies Speeds Journey to Multi-Cloud with Portfolio Expansion.

New Dell Technologies APEX services and DevOps capabilities simplify the operation and experience of a multi-cloud approach.

A sum of 3321993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.46M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $61.00 and dropped to a low of $60.055 until finishing in the latest session at $60.77.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.38. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 113 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.39, while it was recorded at 59.52 for the last single week of trading, and 52.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,744 million, or 88.70% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

362 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 34,897,728 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 19,749,418 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 191,284,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,931,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,423,282 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,942,923 shares during the same period.