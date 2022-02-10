Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] – find out why.

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.14 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that U.S. Attorney Decides Not to Bring Charges Against Archer Employee Who Is Central Focus of Wisk’s Civil Lawsuit Against Archer.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has decided not to bring charges against its employee, Dr. Jing Xue, and has decided not to continue the investigation. The investigation had been instigated by allegations of trade secret theft pushed by Wisk, a Boeing joint venture.

Wisk’s allegations against Dr. Xue are the central feature of its civil lawsuit against Archer in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Moreover, it was Wisk that reported Dr. Xue to the FBI which, in response to Wisk’s report, sent a team of agents to knock down Dr. Xue’s front door.

Archer Aviation Inc. stock is now -48.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACHR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.21 and lowest of $3.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.60, which means current price is +16.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 3284306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $151 million, or 34.10% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,306,020, which is approximately 97.052% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,517,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.92 million in ACHR stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $13.2 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 65.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 34,074,350 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 22,348,817 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,722,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,700,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,377,424 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,277,159 shares during the same period.