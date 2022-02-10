BofA Securities slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.40 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 10, 2022.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on February 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The Western Union Company stock is now 3.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WU Stock saw the intraday high of $18.445 and lowest of $18.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.61, which means current price is +5.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 3935292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.06, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $7,486 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,796,987, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,078,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $884.64 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $414.59 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 6.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 27,485,789 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 33,168,727 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 346,212,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,867,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,419,987 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,103,056 shares during the same period.