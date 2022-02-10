Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently 2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.075 during the day while it closed the day at $17.01. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Aterian Adds Two Industry Leaders To Its Board Of Directors.

Susan Lattmann and Sarah Liebel Bring Significant E-commerce and Financial Expertise.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also loss -0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has declined by -21.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.42% and gained 16.67% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $1.61 billion, with 99.59 million shares outstanding and 94.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 3274864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 30.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,692 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,672,676, which is approximately -3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,865,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.86 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.69 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,599,709 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 18,870,696 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 71,128,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,598,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,948,004 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,322,082 shares during the same period.