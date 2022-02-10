AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] is -57.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.84 during the day while it closed the day at $1.65. The company report on February 9, 2022 that AVROBIO Reports Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Investigational Gene Therapy for Cystinosis.

Sustained engraftment observed across first three patients 1+ year post-gene therapy; all remain off oral cysteamine to date.

Reduction in number of cystine crystals as measured in skin and intestinal mucosa biopsies observed across first three patients .

AVROBIO Inc. stock has also loss -10.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVRO stock has declined by -71.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.59% and lost -57.14% year-on date.

The market cap for AVRO stock reached $70.03 million, with 43.62 million shares outstanding and 42.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 716.86K shares, AVRO reached a trading volume of 7474042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AVROBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AVRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

AVRO stock trade performance evaluation

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, AVRO shares dropped by -23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.22 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8352, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0874 for the last 200 days.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 86.30% of AVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 4,609,602, which is approximately -5.702% of the company’s market cap and around 2.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,614,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 million in AVRO stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.51 million in AVRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:AVRO] by around 3,246,633 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,699,785 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,840,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,786,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,809,748 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 493,875 shares during the same period.