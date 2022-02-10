Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $20

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] traded at a low on 02/09/22, posting a -22.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.90. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Avaya Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue was $713 million.

Avaya OneCloud™ ARR increased 137% year over year to $620 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8563439 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avaya Holdings Corp. stands at 8.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.58%.

The market cap for AVYA stock reached $1.15 billion, with 84.80 million shares outstanding and 81.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AVYA reached a trading volume of 8563439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $32 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVYA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AVYA stock performed recently?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.93. With this latest performance, AVYA shares dropped by -24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.00, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.07 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

There are presently around $1,562 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,533,137, which is approximately 2.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 8,170,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.75 million in AVYA stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $139.1 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 9,620,959 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,698,078 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 64,247,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,566,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,156,030 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,012,577 shares during the same period.