Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Stock trading around $7.11 per share: What’s Next?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 3.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.11. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral direct acting therapeutics for severe viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a business update at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at www.ateapharma.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3977702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.88%.

The market cap for AVIR stock reached $587.43 million, with 82.82 million shares outstanding and 67.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, AVIR reached a trading volume of 3977702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AVIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16.

How has AVIR stock performed recently?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, AVIR shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.91 for the last 200 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]

There are presently around $375 million, or 75.10% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,416,533, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 18.43% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,427,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.18 million in AVIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.48 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly 14.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 8,449,528 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 12,604,238 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 33,641,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,695,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,409,852 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,055,494 shares during the same period.