Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Asensus Surgical: Reimagining the Future of Surgery.

Setting a new standard with Performance-Guided Surgery.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 26, 2022) – — PCG Digital– Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) is leading the digital surgical market with a new concept known as Performance-Guided Surgery™.

Over the last 12 months, ASXC stock dropped by -85.76%. The one-year Asensus Surgical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.5. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $203.57 million, with 234.34 million shares outstanding and 232.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, ASXC stock reached a trading volume of 3459508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0351, while it was recorded at 0.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9128 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 30.30% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,720,325, which is approximately 0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,857,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in ASXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.87 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -2.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 10,385,203 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,447,964 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,291,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,124,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,596 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,831 shares during the same period.