Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] gain 48.35% so far this year. What now?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] closed the trading session at $10.77 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.41, while the highest price level was $12.11. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Adagio Therapeutics Summarizes ADG20 Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Outlines Initiatives to Address Omicron.

Recent Publications by Several Independent Laboratories Show ADG20 Has Neutralizing Activity with Potency Comparable to Other Antibodies that Retain Activity Against Omicron.

Multiple Efforts Underway to Address Omicron and Potential Future SARS-CoV-2 Variants .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.35 percent and weekly performance of 36.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, ADGI reached to a volume of 6841096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $46 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $9, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

ADGI stock trade performance evaluation

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.33. With this latest performance, ADGI shares gained by 76.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.20% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $459 million, or 65.30% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,687,749, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,383,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.81 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $52.39 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 46,540,703 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 33,178 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 172,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,746,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,291,995 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 32,720 shares during the same period.