Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Stock trading around $68.84 per share: What’s Next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Appointments.

CEO taps internal talent for elevated roles.

Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s president and CEO, today announced that Brett Carter will be named group president, Utilities and chief customer officer and that Jeff Savage will be chief audit and financial services officer, both effective March 1, 2022.

A sum of 4124525 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Xcel Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $69.39 and dropped to a low of $68.59 until finishing in the latest session at $68.84.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.36. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $72.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $64 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $70, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 67 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.72, while it was recorded at 69.09 for the last single week of trading, and 67.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.90%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,469 million, or 77.50% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,434,636, which is approximately -1.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,398,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.74 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -5.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 24,047,821 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 23,139,258 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 366,368,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,555,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,092,326 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,364 shares during the same period.