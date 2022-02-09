why SentinelOne Inc. [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.44

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] traded at a low on 02/08/22, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.34. The company report on February 7, 2022 that SentinelOne’s Ken Marks and Chris Catanzaro Recognized Across 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ken Marks, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, to its 2022 Most Influential Channel Chief List and Chris Catanzaro, Sr. Director, North America, Channel Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

“At SentinelOne, we pride ourselves in being there for our partners every step of the way as they continue to navigate this ever-evolving security landscape,” said Ken Marks, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, SentinelOne. “It’s an honor to once again be recognized along with some of the brightest minds in the channel community, as we continue to empower solution providers and MSPs to help their customers stay one step ahead of attackers and keep the world running.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4217719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SentinelOne Inc. stands at 6.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.77%.

The market cap for S stock reached $11.04 billion, with 263.00 million shares outstanding and 127.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, S reached a trading volume of 4217719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $64.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on S stock. On December 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for S shares from 79 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.46, while it was recorded at 42.93 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $5,010 million, or 74.60% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $568.51 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 387.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 24,614,347 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 11,123,075 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 79,861,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,598,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,626,355 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,463,049 shares during the same period.