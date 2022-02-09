why QuantumScape Corporation [QS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.33

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.42 during the day while it closed the day at $16.38. The company report on February 2, 2022 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2021 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting February 8th, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Friday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

QuantumScape Corporation stock has also loss -1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has declined by -47.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.78% and lost -26.18% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $6.74 billion, with 417.83 million shares outstanding and 247.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 5556174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.61, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 25.30 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 32.80% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,109,972, which is approximately 29.204% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,827,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.52 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $87.6 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -10.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 23,567,079 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,217,613 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 49,488,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,272,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,634,767 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,226,807 shares during the same period.