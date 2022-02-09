why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.17

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] closed the trading session at $10.99 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63, while the highest price level was $11.13. The company report on February 1, 2022 that PacBio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.29 percent and weekly performance of -3.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 3843727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -34.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 25.30 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,172 million, or 87.30% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,383,103, which is approximately 16.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.78 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $177.3 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -0.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 30,892,816 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,276,149 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 157,461,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,630,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,625 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,170,036 shares during the same period.