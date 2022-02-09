why Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.64

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.66%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Nielsen Launches Diverse Media Equity Program.

Nielsen announces the launch of its Diverse Media Equity program, which is designed to elevate the visibility of diverse-owned media companies with advertisers and agencies. The comprehensive initiative includes measurement of diverse-owned media historically excluded from investment, funding certification fees of diverse-owned media, as well as the launch of the first ever report on diverse-owned media reach and audience profiles.

Over the last 12 months, NLSN stock dropped by -20.38%. The one-year Nielsen Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.26. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.58 billion, with 358.88 million shares outstanding and 356.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, NLSN stock reached a trading volume of 7895455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $24.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NLSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,956 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,244,759, which is approximately 0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $647.42 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $597.79 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 51,427,811 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 21,584,348 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 305,246,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,258,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,316,792 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,235,580 shares during the same period.