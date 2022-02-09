why Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.10

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.17 during the day while it closed the day at $4.08. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Hyliion Holdings Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for February 24, 2022.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 24, 2022, to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business, and outlook.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYLN stock has declined by -55.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.24% and lost -34.19% year-on date.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $681.44 million, with 172.99 million shares outstanding and 114.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 3888982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $12 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while UBS kept a Sell rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $157 million, or 27.50% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,745,812, which is approximately 15.117% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,497,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.59 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $10.97 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 27.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 4,915,217 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,016,382 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 30,488,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,420,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,873 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,162 shares during the same period.