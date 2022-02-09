why Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.83

Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.85 at the close of the session, up 8.19%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Broadwind Announces $16 Million in New Tower Orders.

Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global industries, today announced that the Company has received $16 million in new tower orders from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer.

Including these new orders, Broadwind has sold greater than 40% of its full-year 2022 optimal annual tower production capacity. Broadwind expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months, as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.

Broadwind Inc. stock is now -1.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BWEN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.97 and lowest of $1.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.44, which means current price is +21.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 307.61K shares, BWEN reached a trading volume of 3884213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWEN shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Broadwind Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadwind Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on BWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has BWEN stock performed recently?

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9452, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2783 for the last 200 days.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.21 and a Gross Margin at +8.70. Broadwind Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for BWEN is now 0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.58. Additionally, BWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Broadwind Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 30.30% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,669,457, which is approximately 11.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 716,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in BWEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.67 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadwind Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 1,467,388 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,395,703 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 577,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,440,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,009 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,610,463 shares during the same period.