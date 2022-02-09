WeWork Inc. [WE] fell -19.07% so far this year. What now?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.96%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that WeWork and Upflex Sign Strategic Partnership to Enable Access to Global Network of 5,500 Flex Workspaces.

WeWork Inc., a leading flexible space provider, announced today a strategic and exclusive partnership with Upflex, a coworking aggregator and global flexible workplace startup.The exclusive partnership will establish a combined global network of over 5,500 locations and provide WeWork and Upflex’s clients with enhanced flexibility as they adopt hybrid work strategies. WeWork will also participate in Upflex’s Series A funding alongside additional investors.

Through the partnership, both WeWork and its members will gain access to Upflex’s fast-growing, aggregated portfolio of over 4,800 third-party spaces, provided by over 700 flexspace operators across 80 countries. WeWork will be the exclusive flex workspace operator to sell Upflex inventory to its members, allowing WeWork members to access Upflex’s vast network of third-party spaces while maintaining a streamlined experience through WeWork as their single workspace provider.

Over the last 12 months, WE stock dropped by -34.83%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.80 billion, with 716.43 million shares outstanding and 680.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, WE stock reached a trading volume of 4500621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $303 million, or 67.00% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,724,279, which is approximately 19.346% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,244,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.42 million in WE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.94 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 15,537,237 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 11,172,184 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,879,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,588,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,756,950 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,836,673 shares during the same period.