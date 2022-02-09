Wall Street Analyst Upgrade VEON Ltd. [VEON]. What else is Wall St. saying

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] gained 2.90% or 0.04 points to close at $1.42 with a heavy trading volume of 9294440 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that VEON announces its intention to establish new parent holding company in the UK.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has today announced its intention to move its group parent company to the United Kingdom, with the introduction of a newly formed UK incorporated public limited company as the top holding company of the VEON Group (the “new UK Parent Company”). It is expected that the new UK Parent Company will replace VEON Ltd. (a Bermuda incorporated company) as the VEON Group’s ultimate parent company by way of a Bermuda court-approved scheme of arrangement.

The proposal represents a move away from incorporation in Bermuda to the United Kingdom, placing the company in a jurisdiction with high standards of corporate governance and a strong and transparent legal framework that is close to its operational headquarters in Amsterdam. The change of the place of incorporation of the top holding company is expected to enable VEON and its operating subsidiaries to operate more effectively across its markets, to best position the VEON Group for the future. It is expected that such change will also provide the Company with the necessary flexibility vis-à-vis current and future tightening of regulatory requirements in many of its markets of operation, including Russia, which recently introduced a new law introducing certain conditions for companies participating in Russian state and municipal procurement tenders or contracts.

It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $1.43 and dropped to $1.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VEON points out that the company has recorded -16.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 9294440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 3.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VEON stock

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6150, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8436 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $607 million, or 26.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 56,943,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.86 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $63.77 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 8.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 72,902,128 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,047,661 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 343,648,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,598,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,948,344 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 67,946 shares during the same period.