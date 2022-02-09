Wall Street Analyst Resumed Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.34 at the close of the session, up 7.43%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For February 2nd.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 1, 2022. A conference call will be held on February 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release and fourth quarter financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock is now 7.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNW Stock saw the intraday high of $4.38 and lowest of $4.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.61, which means current price is +18.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 5119873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.46.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,521 million, or 72.90% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,851,677, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,802,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.5 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $80.81 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly -10.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 19,769,644 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 34,083,346 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 296,517,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,370,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,140,321 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,656,541 shares during the same period.