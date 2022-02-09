Wall Street Analyst Initiated Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $27.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Omega Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Recent Developments.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) announced today its results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported net income for the quarter of $34.2 million or $0.14 per common share. The Company also reported Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) for the quarter of $123.5 million or $0.50 per common share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO” or “AFFO”) of $190.4 million or $0.77 per common share, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) of $178.8 million.

Nareit FFO, AFFO and FAD are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful in evaluating the performance of real estate investment trusts. For more information regarding these non-GAAP measures, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the Company’s website at www.omegahealthcare.com.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. represents 239.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.89 billion with the latest information. OHI stock price has been found in the range of $27.09 to $27.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 4316217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $33.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.99.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.35, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 32.76 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.53 and a Gross Margin at +65.26. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $4,429 million, or 68.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,775,917, which is approximately 1.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,200,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $806.53 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $337.27 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 10,791,970 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 16,195,658 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 133,377,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,365,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,408,855 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,391 shares during the same period.