Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Barclays PLC [BCS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.45 during the day while it closed the day at $11.45.

Barclays PLC stock has also gained 2.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCS stock has inclined by 7.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.78% and gained 10.63% year-on date.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $47.59 billion, with 4.27 billion shares outstanding and 4.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 4667277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 313.63.

BCS stock trade performance evaluation

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,374 million, or 2.80% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 15,615,622, which is approximately 31.559% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 15,569,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.27 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $103.96 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -1.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barclays PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 19,400,675 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,801,756 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 93,755,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,958,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,835,857 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,976 shares during the same period.