Vistra Corp. [VST] Revenue clocked in at $11.29 billion, down -2.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.86%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Vistra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Feb. 25, 2022.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 4.41%. The one-year Vistra Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.4. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.76 billion, with 482.52 million shares outstanding and 480.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 4337834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading, and 19.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp. Fundamentals:

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 21.30%.

Vistra Corp. [VST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,082 million, or 94.70% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,475,986, which is approximately -0.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 29,941,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.79 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $554.78 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly -3.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 46,263,536 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 26,682,151 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 379,792,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,738,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,636,077 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,554,445 shares during the same period.