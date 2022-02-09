UBS slashes price target on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] – find out why.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES $28 BILLION COMMUNITY BENEFITS AGREEMENT WITH NCRC TO SUPPORT COMMUNITIES OF COLOR, THE UNDERSERVED, SMALL BUSINESSES, DIVERSITY, AND ONGOING COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE MULTI-FAMILY LENDING.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (“NCRC”) announced today the Company’s commitment to provide $28 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to communities and people of color, low- and moderate-income (“LMI”) families and communities, and small businesses. The Company’s Community Pledge Agreement (the “Agreement”) was developed with NCRC and its members in conjunction with the Company’s pending merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (“Flagstar”). The Agreement is subject to the closing of the Flagstar merger.

The Agreement includes $22 billion in community lending and affordable housing commitments and $6 billion of residential mortgage originations to underserved and LMI borrowers and in LMI and majority-minority neighborhoods over a five-year period. These significant investments will cover both communities already served by the Company and those it will expand into through its acquisition of Flagstar, and further the positive community impact our merger with Flagstar will have.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now -5.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $11.58 and lowest of $11.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.33, which means current price is +2.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 5828614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.37. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,326 million, or 65.00% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,532,566, which is approximately -2.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,172,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.75 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $207.6 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 5.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 26,945,309 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 25,509,591 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 238,546,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,000,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,266,334 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,079,803 shares during the same period.