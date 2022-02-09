UBS lifts salesforce.com inc. [CRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] jumped around 0.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $217.43 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that 70% of Organizations Do Not Provide Completely Connected User Experiences, New MuleSoft Study Reveals.

Organizations are under increased pressure to transform as more than 70% of their customer interactions are now digital.

As digitalization accelerates, organizations could lose on average $7 million by failing to complete digital transformation initiatives.

salesforce.com inc. stock is now -14.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRM Stock saw the intraday high of $217.94 and lowest of $212.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 311.75, which means current price is +4.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 5618738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $321.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $375, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 9.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.63, while it was recorded at 218.28 for the last single week of trading, and 253.81 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $167,099 million, or 79.80% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,630,768, which is approximately -1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 69,506,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.11 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.08 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,304 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 54,617,590 shares. Additionally, 836 investors decreased positions by around 42,601,424 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 671,301,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,520,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,814,704 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 10,089,491 shares during the same period.