U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved down -0.20: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $59.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes.

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on February 15, 2022, of all its outstanding 3.00% Medium-Term Notes, Series T (Senior), due March 15, 2022 (CUSIP No. 91159HHC7). The redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of February 15, 2022.

Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.48 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.53 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $59.105 to $59.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5852822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $73 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.92, while it was recorded at 59.49 for the last single week of trading, and 58.49 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.87. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 9.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $65,628 million, or 76.50% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.6 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 802 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 37,486,717 shares. Additionally, 680 investors decreased positions by around 31,832,400 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,029,985,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,099,304,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,709,345 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,318,626 shares during the same period.