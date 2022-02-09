Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares [DCFC] Revenue clocked in at $56.16 million, down -4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: DCFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.13%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Tritium Announces Location of New US Manufacturing Facility in Tennessee.

Fresh off the Company’s Nasdaq listing, Tritium’s new DC fast charger manufacturing facility is currently expected to include up to six production lines, employ more than 500 people over the next five years and produce more than 10,000 DC fast charger units per year, with the potential to produce approximately 30,000 units per year at peak capacity.

In an effort to increase sales, localize production and expand electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure in the United States, Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for EVs, has announced plans for expansion of its American footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. The location is expected to house up to six production lines for Tritium’s DC fast chargers, including the Company’s award-winning RTM and all-new PKM150 models. The new facility is also anticipated to bring more than 500 jobs to the region over the next five years. All chargers produced at the facility are expected to comply with applicable Buy America Act provisions under Federal Highway Administration (“FHWA”) requirements for domestic sourcing.

The one-year Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.54. The average equity rating for DCFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 153.10 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 830.08K shares, DCFC stock reached a trading volume of 29599618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.01.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.13. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.15% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $352 million, or 26.20% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,936,971, which is approximately 29.338% of the company’s market cap and around 16.28% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 1,917,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.29 million in DCFC stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $16.53 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 8,238,388 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,557,162 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 25,079,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,875,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,898,644 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,520 shares during the same period.