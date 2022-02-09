ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] fell -39.50% so far this year. What now?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.72 at the close of the session, up 0.39%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Coretha Rushing, Former Chief People Officer of Equifax and The Coca-Cola Company, Joins thredUP’s Board.

Human resources veteran brings 35+ years of experience to thredUP’s Board of Directors to advance the company’s evolving workforce.

thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest resale platforms for women’s and kid’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced that Coretha Rushing has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of human resources experience, Rushing will advise thredUP on its employee initiatives, with a focus on health and wellness, attraction and retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).

ThredUp Inc. stock is now -39.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDUP Stock saw the intraday high of $7.90 and lowest of $7.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.86, which means current price is +6.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TDUP reached a trading volume of 3804451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $21, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDUP stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TDUP shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

How has TDUP stock performed recently?

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.92. With this latest performance, TDUP shares dropped by -34.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.98% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.67 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.89. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -56.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.01. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$25,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]

There are presently around $325 million, or 83.10% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,215,989, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,636,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.07 million in TDUP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.95 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly 43.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 16,627,895 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,691,901 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 23,816,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,136,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,451,730 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 683,186 shares during the same period.