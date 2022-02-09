Teradata Corporation [TDC] Is Currently 26.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] gained 26.34% or 10.61 points to close at $50.89 with a heavy trading volume of 5818129 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Cloud Momentum at Teradata Picks Up in Second-Half 2021.

Customers use Vantage to modernize data analytics ecosystems across industries and geographies.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced cloud business momentum for the Teradata Vantage platform from the second half of 2021. The customer set represents a wide variety of industries in countries around the world and they are all leveraging Teradata in the cloud to drive critical aspects of their business forward.

It opened the trading session at $45.66, the shares rose to $51.70 and dropped to $45.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDC points out that the company has recorded -0.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 949.91K shares, TDC reached to a volume of 5818129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $40 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $65, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on TDC stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TDC shares from 47 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TDC stock

Teradata Corporation [TDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.01. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.66, while it was recorded at 43.21 for the last single week of trading, and 48.56 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $17,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 17.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teradata Corporation [TDC]

There are presently around $5,262 million, or 97.60% of TDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,114,501, which is approximately -2.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,392,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $630.66 million in TDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $511.26 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly -0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 10,275,483 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 5,155,834 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 87,971,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,403,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,563,127 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 460,421 shares during the same period.