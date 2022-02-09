Tapestry Inc. [TPR] moved up 2.43: Why It’s Important

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $39.88 during the day while it closed the day at $39.59. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY22 Second Quarter Earnings Call.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 9674276. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 10th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also gained 2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -6.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.69% and lost -2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $10.85 billion, with 278.20 million shares outstanding and 274.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4906312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $54.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.92, while it was recorded at 38.83 for the last single week of trading, and 41.61 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,591 million, or 91.30% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,923,266, which is approximately 2.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,716,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $779.59 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 28,503,362 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 31,479,909 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 182,286,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,269,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,308,605 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,329,284 shares during the same period.