Stephens lifts Progenity Inc. [PROG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.79%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Progenity Strengthens Intellectual Property for Single-Molecule Detection Technology with Additional Patent.

Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the award of another new patent related to its single-molecule detection assay platform under development. The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,230,731 entitled, “Methods, Systems, and Compositions for Counting Nucleic Acid Molecules.” The issued claims are directed to detecting a labeled target molecule on a solid support.

“We have added another important patent to our IP portfolio for the single-molecule detection platform, which is designed to enable sequence-free counting of target analytes including cell-free nucleic acids. We believe this approach may have important near-term impact in the fields of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and liquid biopsy. This latest patent covers key compositions and methods for labeling target molecules,” said Matthew Cooper, General Manager, Diagnostics. “This platform has the potential to greatly reduce operating costs and reduce turnaround times for genomic tests, with potential utility extending from nucleic acids to proteins. We are committed to maximizing the value of our patent portfolio and are actively assessing partnerships and other approaches that may expedite a path to market.”.

Over the last 12 months, PROG stock dropped by -72.88%. The one-year Progenity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.67. The average equity rating for PROG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.38 million, with 95.85 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.32M shares, PROG stock reached a trading volume of 6998292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PROG stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PROG shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.58.

PROG Stock Performance Analysis:

Progenity Inc. [PROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, PROG shares dropped by -20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0829, while it was recorded at 1.5340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3378 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progenity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Progenity Inc. [PROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 53.10% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 36,396,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,541,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.01 million in PROG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.42 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly 1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 2,808,320 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 9,707,298 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 35,636,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,151,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,377 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 9,570,789 shares during the same period.