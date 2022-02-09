Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $220

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.51%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT):.

Over the last 12 months, SPOT stock dropped by -50.32%. The one-year Spotify Technology S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.46. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.11 billion, with 191.95 million shares outstanding and 137.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, SPOT stock reached a trading volume of 3823649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $249.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $200 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $266, while Truist kept a Buy rating on SPOT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPOT shares from 350 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 14.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 92.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.51. With this latest performance, SPOT shares dropped by -25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.50, while it was recorded at 172.71 for the last single week of trading, and 237.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,921 million, or 58.30% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 22,136,902, which is approximately -0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 28.11% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,001,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.22 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -30.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

298 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 12,241,312 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 12,666,154 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 83,102,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,009,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,321,105 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 642,582 shares during the same period.