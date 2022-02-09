Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] is 336.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX: SBEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.79%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Anheuser-Busch Distributor Heimark Distributing for TapouT in Southern California.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT through the key Southern California markets.

Heimark Distributing, based in Indio, California, has been serving Southern California since its founding in 1937. Heimark services more than 1500 accounts in more than 60 cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Over the last 12 months, SBEV stock dropped by -19.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.59 million, with 30.52 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, SBEV stock reached a trading volume of 7653909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splash Beverage Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

SBEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.79. With this latest performance, SBEV shares gained by 385.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Splash Beverage Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.50% of SBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBEV stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 143,251, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.75% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 118,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in SBEV stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in SBEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX:SBEV] by around 177,825 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 100,799 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 171,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBEV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,286 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 98,013 shares during the same period.