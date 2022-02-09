SOS Limited [SOS] is -16.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] closed the trading session at $0.69 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.655, while the highest price level was $0.6999. The company report on November 10, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of Approximately $90.1 Million Registered Direct Offering.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $90.1 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 51,500,000 ADSs at a purchase price of $1.75 per ADS. In addition, effective on the closing date of this offering, the Company has agreed to voluntarily reduce the exercise price of the ADS purchase warrants issued on February 17, 2021, February 22, 2021, March 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 to $1.75 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.61 percent and weekly performance of -7.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, SOS reached to a volume of 4077556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8874, while it was recorded at 0.6733 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3084 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.50% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,488,999, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 2,254,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in SOS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.4 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly -12.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 5,789,312 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,072,341 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,085,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,947,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 810,735 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 818,864 shares during the same period.