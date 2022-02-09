Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $142

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.61%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

“I am extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results, concluding a very productive year,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “In 2021, we generated record annual Funds From Operations of nearly $4.5 billion and returned approximately $2.7 billion to shareholders. We executed over 15 million square feet of leases, completed five significant domestic redevelopments, opened two new international shopping destinations, and substantially increased the profitability generated from our other platform investments during the year. Our Company is focused on unlocking value through unique and disciplined investment activities that will continue to deliver long-term growth in cash flow, FFO and dividends per share.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPG stock rose by 38.51%. The one-year Simon Property Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for SPG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.80 billion, with 328.62 million shares outstanding and 326.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, SPG stock reached a trading volume of 4547804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $176.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 50.20.

SPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.18, while it was recorded at 146.25 for the last single week of trading, and 139.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Simon Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +52.09. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 897.11. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 832.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $337,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

SPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,406 million, or 90.40% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,358,271, which is approximately 0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,857,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.14 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 5.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 14,220,795 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 13,340,072 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 256,909,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,470,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,938,981 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,962 shares during the same period.