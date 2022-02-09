Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] moved up 7.86: Why It’s Important

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] price surged by 7.86 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Second Sight Medical Products and Nano Precision Medical Announce Merger Agreement to Create Leading Therapeutic Implant Company.

Nano Precision Medical’s lead program (NPM-119) is a tiny subdermal implant of a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Second Sight will issue 134M shares to acquire full ownership of Nano Precision Medical. Second Sight shareholders will own ~23% of the combined company.

A sum of 8665752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 965.73K shares. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares reached a high of $1.68 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $1.51.

The average equity rating for EYES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

EYES Stock Performance Analysis:

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, EYES shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6696, while it was recorded at 1.4020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5269 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -222.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -331.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -450.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.32. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,000 per employee.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.20% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,167,752, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 25.24% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 291,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in EYES stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.23 million in EYES stock with ownership of nearly -60.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 634,264 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,537,253 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 627,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,799,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,744 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 571,110 shares during the same period.