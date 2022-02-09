Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $100

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] gained 1.11% or 1.04 points to close at $95.07 with a heavy trading volume of 8172694 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies Reports 2021 Results, Announces 2022 Outlook.

Expects continued sales, earnings and free cash flow growth in 2022.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2021 results and announced its 2022 outlook.

It opened the trading session at $93.83, the shares rose to $95.315 and dropped to $92.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RTX points out that the company has recorded 8.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 8172694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $105.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 422.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.32, while it was recorded at 93.49 for the last single week of trading, and 86.87 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 16.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $112,550 million, or 80.50% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 140,767,381, which is approximately -1.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,940,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.31 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.49 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,020 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 34,226,144 shares. Additionally, 906 investors decreased positions by around 47,730,911 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 1,101,904,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,183,861,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,284,540 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,665 shares during the same period.