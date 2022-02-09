NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently -1.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] closed the trading session at $28.79 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.67, while the highest price level was $29.25. The company report on February 7, 2022 that NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on February 23.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on February 23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.27 percent and weekly performance of -1.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, NI reached to a volume of 5785178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 29.26 for the last single week of trading, and 25.64 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,087 million, or 97.70% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,054,825, which is approximately 7.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,292,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.2 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly -12.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 38,208,667 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 27,603,907 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 311,948,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,760,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,959 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,681,470 shares during the same period.