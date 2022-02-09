Morgan Stanley lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] loss -20.02% on the last trading session, reaching $8.19 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Karyopharm Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

— XPOVIO® Achieves Net Product Revenue of $98.4 Million for Full Year 2021; Company Provides Full Year 2022 XPOVIO Net Product Revenue Guidance of $135 to $145 Million –.

–Total Revenue of $209.8 Million for Full Year 2021, Including a $75 Million Up-front Payment Related to the Exclusive XPOVIO Licensing Agreement with the Menarini Group –.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. represents 75.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $574.20 million with the latest information. KPTI stock price has been found in the range of $7.6609 to $9.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 8307065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on KPTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.00 and a Gross Margin at +96.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.59.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -96.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -391.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 259.43. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$454,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $476 million, or 78.50% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,790,318, which is approximately 0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 9.66% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,019,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.68 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $44.09 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 6,566,275 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,374,300 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 45,147,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,088,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,484 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,469 shares during the same period.