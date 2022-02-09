Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -39.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] traded at a low on 02/08/22, posting a -4.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $153.31. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with Colombia for Additional 10.8 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the government of Colombia for 10.8 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. These doses are in addition to 10 million doses supplied to Colombia in 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna expects to deliver one million doses in the first quarter of 2022, six million doses in the second quarter of 2022, and 3.8 million doses in the third quarter of 2022.

“We thank the government of Colombia for their continued collaboration, support, and trust in our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to be our best tools in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7565955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moderna Inc. stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for MRNA stock reached $62.52 billion, with 404.00 million shares outstanding and 367.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 7565955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $266.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 13.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.25. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -28.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.33, while it was recorded at 162.03 for the last single week of trading, and 279.02 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $37,791 million, or 62.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,181,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.12 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 38.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

616 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 42,633,225 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 22,612,903 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 181,257,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,503,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,296 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,726 shares during the same period.