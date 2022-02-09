MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, down -29.94% YTD: What’s Next?

MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ: MVIS] jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.51 at the close of the session, up 7.67%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that MicroVision Announces Timing Change of Webcast on January 5, 2022.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, has announced that the Company will conduct an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT. The Company’s Investment Community Webcast and Press Conference Webcast, previously announced as separate webcasts, are combined into one webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00 PT.

MicroVision previously announced that the Company had shifted to a fully virtual presence for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). The Company’s virtual presence this week will include virtual private scheduled meetings with potential customers, partners, and the investment community, and an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT.

MicroVision Inc. stock is now -29.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MVIS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.595 and lowest of $3.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.00, which means current price is +34.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, MVIS reached a trading volume of 6569927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for MicroVision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2015, representing the official price target for MicroVision Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on MVIS stock. On March 07, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for MVIS shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroVision Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has MVIS stock performed recently?

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, MVIS shares dropped by -17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.50 for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.18 and a Gross Margin at +54.76. MicroVision Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -441.23.

Return on Total Capital for MVIS is now -172.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, MVIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] managed to generate an average of -$262,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.MicroVision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings analysis for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroVision Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]

There are presently around $144 million, or 25.50% of MVIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,404,960, which is approximately 0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,291,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.61 million in MVIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.51 million in MVIS stock with ownership of nearly 5.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroVision Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ:MVIS] by around 4,424,412 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,891,632 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 31,820,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,137,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVIS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,561 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,369 shares during the same period.