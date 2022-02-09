Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Stock trading around $374.37 per share: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.51%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 9, 2022 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 8, 2022.

Additionally, the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on June 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. When filed, the definitive proxy statement will confirm the format and location of the meeting. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022 will be entitled to vote.

Over the last 12 months, MA stock rose by 12.28%. The one-year Mastercard Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $375.41 billion, with 986.00 million shares outstanding and 870.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, MA stock reached a trading volume of 5432589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $428.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 13.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 66.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 356.96, while it was recorded at 383.90 for the last single week of trading, and 360.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.89. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 25.24%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $274,405 million, or 77.20% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,214,114, which is approximately 0.164% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,666,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.58 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.73 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,278 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 36,084,061 shares. Additionally, 1,011 investors decreased positions by around 36,319,945 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 660,574,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,978,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,106,571 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,758,285 shares during the same period.