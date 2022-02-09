Market cap of uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL] reaches 64.70M – now what?

uCloudlink Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UCL] closed the trading session at $2.03 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.62, while the highest price level was $2.20. The company report on January 6, 2022 that UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Private Placement of US$5.0 Million Convertible Debentures.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with YA II PN, Ltd., a limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisor Global (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which uCloudlink will issue and sell convertible debentures in a principal amount of US$5.0 million to the Purchaser at a purchase price equal to 95% of the principal amount through private placement. The private placement of such convertible debentures is subject to customary closing conditions.

The convertible debentures to be issued to the Purchaser bear interest at a rate of 5% per year. The convertible debentures will mature upon one-year anniversary of the issuance date unless redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.20 percent and weekly performance of 10.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 181.14K shares, UCL reached to a volume of 10474074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for uCloudlink Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

UCL stock trade performance evaluation

uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, UCL shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5600, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1900 for the last 200 days.

uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

uCloudlink Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

uCloudlink Group Inc. [UCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.20% of UCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UCL stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 20,890, which is approximately 81.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 17,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in UCL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $18000.0 in UCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in uCloudlink Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UCL] by around 26,693 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UCL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,294 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6 shares during the same period.