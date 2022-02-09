Market cap of Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] reaches 91.31M – now what?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] gained 42.68% on the last trading session, reaching $4.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Pricing of US$10 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

via NewMediaWire — Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,030,300 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,030,300 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant at a combined purchase price of US$3.30. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of US$3.30 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The warrants will not be listed on any exchange. Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately US$10 million.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 454,545 additional shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to an additional 454,545 shares of common stock at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Society Pass Incorporated represents 19.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.31 million with the latest information. SOPA stock price has been found in the range of $4.02 to $5.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 70156921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 913.07.

Trading performance analysis for SOPA stock

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7118.51 and a Gross Margin at -1661.08. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7297.94.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -65.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND with ownership of 30,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 3,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in SOPA stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $9000.0 in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 35,365 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,365 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.