Market cap of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] reaches 8.22B – now what?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] gained 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $48.11 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that theScore Bet Receives Certificate of Registration as an Internet Gaming Operator From the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

– Certificate of Registration Satisfies Another Regulatory Requirement in Preparation for Offering Internet Sports Betting and iGaming in Ontario -.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures (Canada) Inc. (“theScore Bet”), has achieved registration as an internet gaming operator with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Penn National Gaming Inc. represents 169.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.22 billion with the latest information. PENN stock price has been found in the range of $46.65 to $49.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 5280082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $66.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $79 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $71, while Macquarie kept a Outperform rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 46.18 for the last single week of trading, and 67.55 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $6,739 million, or 80.50% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,502,852, which is approximately -2.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,499,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.81 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $681.23 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 8.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

369 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 22,874,030 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 14,729,341 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 102,481,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,084,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,868,236 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,021 shares during the same period.