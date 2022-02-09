Market cap of NIKE Inc. [NKE] reaches 226.84B – now what?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$1.61. The company report on January 26, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Names Ann Miller Executive Vice President & General Counsel.

Miller replaces Hilary Krane who is retiring from Nike.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that Ann Miller, a 14-year Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, will become Executive Vice President & General Counsel, effective February 17, 2022. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, EVP, CAO & General Counsel, NIKE, Inc., who has decided to retire in February 2022, after 12 years with the company.

A sum of 5131758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.89M shares. NIKE Inc. shares reached a high of $145.50 and dropped to a low of $142.30 until finishing in the latest session at $143.53.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.76. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $183.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $184 to $182, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on NKE stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 176 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 48.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.91, while it was recorded at 145.62 for the last single week of trading, and 155.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.87.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.36. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $78,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 15.96%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $147,969 million, or 83.50% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,085,519, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,666,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.87 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -1.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,141 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 45,808,482 shares. Additionally, 970 investors decreased positions by around 35,051,763 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 950,068,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,030,929,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,704,266 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,643 shares during the same period.