Market cap of DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA] reaches 370.85M – now what?

DPCM Capital Inc. [NYSE: XPOA] gained 1.02% or 0.1 points to close at $9.90 with a heavy trading volume of 9754486 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that D-Wave, a Global Leader in Quantum Computing Systems, Software and Services Announces Plans to Bring Commercial Quantum Computing to Public Markets Via Transaction with DPCM Capital, Inc..

Transaction expected to accelerate D-Wave’s ability to expand quantum computing beyond theory and government-funded research to innovative commercial quantum solutions for enterprises .

Transaction to result in up to $340 million USD in gross proceeds, including a $40 million USD PIPE, with participation from PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, NEC Corporation, Yorkville Advisors, and Aegis Group Partners. Pro-forma implied market capitalization of the combined company is up to $1.6 billion USD.

It opened the trading session at $9.85, the shares rose to $10.33 and dropped to $9.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPOA points out that the company has recorded 1.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 58.19K shares, XPOA reached to a volume of 9754486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPCM Capital Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for XPOA stock

DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, XPOA shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DPCM Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at DPCM Capital Inc. [XPOA]

There are presently around $246 million, or 82.80% of XPOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPOA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,070,457, which is approximately 21.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 1,408,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.95 million in XPOA stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $13.21 million in XPOA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in DPCM Capital Inc. [NYSE:XPOA] by around 4,814,342 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,073,607 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 15,944,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,832,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPOA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,009 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,390 shares during the same period.