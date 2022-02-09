Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 387.00M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -1.90% or -0.03 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 6818137 shares. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Achieves Record Production Milestone of 1,623 Electric Commercial Vehicles in 2021.

628 ECV’s Produced in December 2021 Represents Highest Volume in a Single Month.

Company Finishes Fiscal 2021 with $250 Million in Cash, No Debt and Financial Strength to Support Expansion of its European Operating Center in Dusseldorf, Germany and New Assembly Plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

It opened the trading session at $1.5996, the shares rose to $1.71 and dropped to $1.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENN points out that the company has recorded -81.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 6818137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -62.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.08 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.1185, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3211 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

30 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 171,442 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 90,289 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 124,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,078 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 65,754 shares during the same period.