Market Analysts see Nucor Corporation [NUE] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] traded at a high on 02/08/22, posting a 4.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $115.57. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Nucor Completes Acquisition of California Steel Industries.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of a majority ownership position in California Steel Industries, Inc. (CSI) by purchasing a 50% equity interest from a subsidiary of Vale S.A. (Vale) for a cash purchase price of $400 million, adjusted for net debt and working capital at closing, as well as a 1% equity ownership stake from JFE Steel Corporation (JFE).

CSI is a flat-rolled steel converter with the capability to produce more than two million tons of finished steel and steel products annually. The company has five product lines, including hot rolled, pickled and oiled, cold rolled, galvanized and ERW pipe. Key end-use segments served by CSI include customers in the construction, service center and energy industries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4194080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nucor Corporation stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for NUE stock reached $33.32 billion, with 290.51 million shares outstanding and 284.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 4194080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $112.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NUE stock performed recently?

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.06, while it was recorded at 112.44 for the last single week of trading, and 105.73 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.72.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $25,066 million, or 81.60% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,798,368, which is approximately -1.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.74 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 9,017,704 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 16,292,224 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 191,578,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,888,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,971,741 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,558 shares during the same period.