Market Analysts see Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $21.13 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2022 that John Hancock Helps Expand Affordable Access to Fresh, Healthy Food for Communities in Need by Matching Vitality Savings.

Wholesome Wave to Use Donations from John Hancock to Fund Produce Prescription Programs and Drive Policy Change.

Today, John Hancock, the US division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC) announced a commitment to empower sustained health and wellbeing for its customers and community partners by matching the HealthyFood™ savings of John Hancock Vitality life insurance customers with donations to Wholesome Wave, a national nonprofit organization that provides affordable access to nutritious food. John Hancock Vitality customers participating in the HealthyFood benefit can earn Vitality Points and enjoy discounts on purchases of fresh produce at participating grocers, and beginning today, John Hancock will match each dollar saved by customers through the HealthyFood program for the remainder of 2022 with a donation to Wholesome Wave.*.

Manulife Financial Corporation represents 1.95 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.24 billion with the latest information. MFC stock price has been found in the range of $20.90 to $21.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 4833377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.52, while it was recorded at 20.92 for the last single week of trading, and 19.84 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.50%.